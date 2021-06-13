Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.56 Million

Equities analysts expect SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) to announce sales of $42.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SEMrush’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.70 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full year sales of $176.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $175.40 million to $177.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $223.25 million, with estimates ranging from $222.35 million to $224.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SEMrush.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.55 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SEMR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEMrush currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.08.

SEMR traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.80. 124,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,631. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.80. SEMrush has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $21.02.

In other news, Director Roman Simonov acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

