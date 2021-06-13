Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Yamana Gold reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on AUY. Cormark upped their price target on Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.65.

Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.56. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $7.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

