Zacks: Brokerages Expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to Announce $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Activision Blizzard posted earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 2,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 8.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock opened at $98.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.99. The stock has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $70.25 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

