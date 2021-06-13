Zacks: Brokerages Expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $562.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) to report sales of $562.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $578.00 million and the lowest is $537.60 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Leslie’s.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LESL. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim raised Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $27.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,113,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,678. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.48. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $32.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.66.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $14,972,426.70. Also, Director Steven L. Ortega sold 119,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $3,490,744.53. Over the last three months, insiders sold 736,060 shares of company stock valued at $21,136,651.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 48.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter worth $121,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

