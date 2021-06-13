Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to post sales of $26.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.00 million. Nektar Therapeutics posted sales of $48.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $109.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $139.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $379.34 million, with estimates ranging from $100.09 million to $993.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.12% and a negative net margin of 340.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on NKTR shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $144,533.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $154,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 288,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,581,001.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,109. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,250,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 537.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,966,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,578 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,000,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,814,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,842,000 after purchasing an additional 791,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,027,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,543,000 after purchasing an additional 649,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKTR opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.72. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

