Zacks: Brokerages Expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.28. PGT Innovations posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $271.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

PGTI stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.99. 182,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.11. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $28.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.36. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 3,844.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

