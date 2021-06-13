Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) to Hold

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $68.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.83% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Principal Financial remains focused on fee-based revenue sources, which help it earn steadily and limit its exposure to interest rate. It continues to benefit from strength and leadership in retirement and long-term savings, group benefits and protection in the United States, retirement and long-term savings in Latin America and Asia, and global asset management. The inorganic growth story is impressive with buyouts fortifying its global footprint and adding fee-based businesses. It boasts a solid capital position. Shares have outperformed its industry in the year-to-date period. However, increase in expenses on higher claims and benefits weigh on its margins. Lower return on equity pose financial risk. Also, dilution from acquisition is a potential headwind. Given the low rate environment, it expects adverse impact on demand for income annuities.”

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.27.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $64.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Principal Financial Group (PFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.