Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €110.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €102.72 ($120.85).

Zalando stock opened at €93.56 ($110.07) on Thursday. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($58.66). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €88.26.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

