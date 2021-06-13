Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.14 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2021

Analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) will report earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.93). Zentalis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.41) to ($3.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($4.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.74) to ($3.22). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $1,589,420.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,474,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,447,230.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $182,924.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,044,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,381,960.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,716 shares of company stock worth $10,999,432 in the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,141 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,404,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,934,000 after purchasing an additional 625,264 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,952,000 after purchasing an additional 230,881 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,105,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,958,000 after purchasing an additional 270,834 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,526,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.16. The stock had a trading volume of 170,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,721. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.15. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $62.79.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.