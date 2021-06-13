Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.14 Per Share

Analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) will report earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.93). Zentalis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.41) to ($3.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($4.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.74) to ($3.22). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $1,589,420.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,474,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,447,230.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $182,924.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,044,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,381,960.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,716 shares of company stock worth $10,999,432 in the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,141 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,404,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,934,000 after purchasing an additional 625,264 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,952,000 after purchasing an additional 230,881 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,105,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,958,000 after purchasing an additional 270,834 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,526,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.16. The stock had a trading volume of 170,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,721. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.15. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $62.79.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

