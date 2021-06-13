Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Buys 110 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,910 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST stock opened at $381.83 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The company has a market capitalization of $168.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $375.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,030 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,959. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

