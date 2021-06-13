Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,286 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,218.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,896 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $56.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $59.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.73. The firm has a market cap of $260.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

