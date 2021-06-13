Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $23.28 Million Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,225 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $23,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $68.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.31. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 758.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 26,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $1,859,924.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $1,006,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 797,592 shares of company stock valued at $55,123,114. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PINS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

