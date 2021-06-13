Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 25,579.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 385,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,698 shares during the period. Airbnb comprises about 1.4% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $72,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $309,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $4,404,000. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $1,285,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $2,464,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,372,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $29,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,327 shares in the company, valued at $58,756,974.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,179,253 shares of company stock worth $163,632,642 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.97.

ABNB stock opened at $148.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.56. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.65.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

