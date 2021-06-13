Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 8,550 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,103,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,872,000 after buying an additional 28,215 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,564,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,023,000 after buying an additional 479,499 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,393,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,199,000 after buying an additional 53,807 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,115,000 after buying an additional 319,589 shares during the period. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $142,625,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DVY opened at $120.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.47. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $76.83 and a twelve month high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.