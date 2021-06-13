Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Zillow Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 42.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $110.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 692.79 and a beta of 1.19. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.31 and a 52-week high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on Z. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 343,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $51,219,544.80. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. Insiders have sold 412,010 shares of company stock valued at $59,261,029 in the last quarter. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

