Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Zoned Properties stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61. Zoned Properties has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $1.00.

About Zoned Properties

Zoned Properties, Inc, a real estate development firm, owns, develops, and leases a portfolio of commercial properties in the United States. It primarily provides specialized real estate and sustainability services for clients in the regulated cannabis industry; and advisory services related to commercial properties.

