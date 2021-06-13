Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $271.67 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will post $271.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zumiez’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $235.40 million and the highest is $295.51 million. Zumiez reported sales of $250.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZUMZ shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zumiez currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

ZUMZ traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $46.94. The stock had a trading volume of 193,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,951. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $50.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.47. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.78.

In other news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 2,698 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $121,976.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 7,540 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $344,653.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,327.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 263,461 shares of company stock worth $12,229,794. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Zumiez by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,964 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth about $978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

