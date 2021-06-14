-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 126.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09).

ARPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Satter Management CO. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,509,000. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 457.2% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,651,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 2,175,315 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,674,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,941,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 142,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,911,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 401,968 shares during the last quarter. 56.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARPO stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.99. 14,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,359,714. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.27 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

