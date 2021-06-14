$0.28 EPS Expected for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.31. F.N.B. posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,105,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after buying an additional 150,108 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,037,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,872,000 after buying an additional 89,222 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at about $627,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,344,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,469,000 after acquiring an additional 239,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNB traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,023,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,168. F.N.B. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

