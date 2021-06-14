-$0.38 EPS Expected for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will report ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.88) and the highest is $0.21. Caesars Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($1.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $5.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CZR. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $40,004.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,628.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,208,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,520 shares of company stock worth $12,728,729. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,892,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 28,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

CZR traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $113.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.50.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

