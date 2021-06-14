-$0.47 EPS Expected for Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aemetis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.61). Aemetis posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 570%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.70). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $42.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.03 million.

AMTX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at $4,074,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 389.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 103,522 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at $1,513,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at $1,260,000. Institutional investors own 36.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMTX opened at $15.06 on Monday. Aemetis has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of -0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.20.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

