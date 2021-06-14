$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Iron Mountain posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Iron Mountain.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

IRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 24,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $1,093,716.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,716.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $26,218.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,665.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,569 shares of company stock valued at $5,732,943. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 12,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,640,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,643. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $47.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iron Mountain (IRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.