1,242 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Purchased by Front Street Capital Management Inc.

Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $231.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.78. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $133.28 and a 1-year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

