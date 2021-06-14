12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Has $33.93 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for about 7.1% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dollar General worth $33,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DG. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 18.0% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 280,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,908,000 after purchasing an additional 42,919 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 290,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 12.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $209.05. The stock had a trading volume of 14,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,740. The company has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.42.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

