12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Sells 424,909 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 424,909 shares during the quarter. Nuance Communications comprises 3.2% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $15,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Nuance Communications by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $917,000.

In other Nuance Communications news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,161,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $1,979,389.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 399,732 shares of company stock worth $21,031,006 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NUAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Shares of NUAN traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $54.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,653,360. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.37. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

