$131.10 Million in Sales Expected for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) will report sales of $131.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $129.50 million to $132.70 million. Magnachip Semiconductor posted sales of $118.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $538.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $531.10 million to $546.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $586.60 million, with estimates ranging from $566.10 million to $607.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.53 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 70.89%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Vertical Research lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $957,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 37,576 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 121,209 shares during the period. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 437,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 117,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,363. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.57. Magnachip Semiconductor has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

