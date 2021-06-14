$133.08 Million in Sales Expected for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to announce sales of $133.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $133.77 million and the lowest is $132.20 million. STAG Industrial reported sales of $117.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year sales of $548.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $545.60 million to $550.87 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $619.41 million, with estimates ranging from $615.76 million to $626.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow STAG Industrial.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

STAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

STAG traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.32. The company had a trading volume of 100,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,848. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.99. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $26.83 and a 52 week high of $38.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,153,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,539,000 after acquiring an additional 754,573 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,317,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,716,000 after acquiring an additional 139,861 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,054,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,283,000 after acquiring an additional 138,004 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,282,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,794,000 after acquiring an additional 88,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 15.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,799,000 after acquiring an additional 413,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAG Industrial (STAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.