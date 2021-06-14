$137.03 Million in Sales Expected for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will announce $137.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $135.40 million. Hope Bancorp reported sales of $121.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year sales of $548.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $541.00 million to $559.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $566.67 million, with estimates ranging from $560.00 million to $573.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $131.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,177,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,320,000 after buying an additional 465,061 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,972,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,823,000 after purchasing an additional 158,473 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,868,000 after purchasing an additional 225,659 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,912,000 after purchasing an additional 684,473 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $17,451,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HOPE traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $14.95. 888,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,636. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $16.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 62.22%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

