1,425 Shares in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in VIZIO during the first quarter valued at $728,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth $4,583,000. 6.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VZIO shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on VIZIO from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

Shares of VZIO stock opened at $22.71 on Monday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.42.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $505.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 581,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $12,212,235.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,576,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,101,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Eugene Russell sold 265,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $5,188,974.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,557. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock valued at $36,296,438.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

