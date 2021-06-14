1492 Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,581 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,547 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $7.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.36.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

