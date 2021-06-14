1492 Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 95,425 HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 95,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Separately, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the first quarter valued at $148,000. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPK stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.92.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.57 million for the quarter.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves.

