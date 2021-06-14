1492 Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) by 341.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,107 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned 0.48% of AMMO worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POWW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in AMMO during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AMMO during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in AMMO during the fourth quarter worth $1,498,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in AMMO during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in AMMO during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. 28.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on POWW shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of AMMO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of AMMO in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

POWW stock opened at $7.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82. AMMO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

