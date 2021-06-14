1492 Capital Management LLC Has $4.75 Million Stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

1492 Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Copa comprises about 2.8% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Copa worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPA. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Copa by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Copa by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Copa during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $77.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.39. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $94.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.66.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03). Copa had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 200.30%. The business had revenue of $185.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Copa in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

