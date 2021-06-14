1492 Capital Management LLC Sells 153 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

1492 Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $354.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $327.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.76 and a 52-week high of $354.92.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.80.

In related news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $5,541,091.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,096,153.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,079 shares of company stock worth $15,847,322. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

