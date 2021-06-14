1492 Capital Management LLC Sells 238 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

1492 Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXP. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,066,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,963,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $1,520,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $1,364,986.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares in the company, valued at $7,872,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $2,519,180.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,379.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,622 shares of company stock worth $8,662,955. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.33.

EXP opened at $151.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.24. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.40 and a fifty-two week high of $153.71.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.