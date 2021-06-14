1,512 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 16.9% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in BlackRock by 2.7% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 38,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,681,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 21,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $893.83.

NYSE BLK opened at $880.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $840.49. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $515.72 and a twelve month high of $890.00. The company has a market capitalization of $134.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

