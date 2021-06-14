156,315 Shares in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Purchased by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 156,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,073,000. Ultra Clean makes up about 1.2% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Ultra Clean by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.33. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $458,077.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,540.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $93,886.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,172.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,185 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

