16,072 Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Acquired by Tsai Capital Corp

Tsai Capital Corp bought a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 16,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,306,000. Spotify Technology comprises approximately 4.3% of Tsai Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 800.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,965,000 after acquiring an additional 186,352 shares in the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $1,478,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 390.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.27.

SPOT traded up $4.94 on Monday, hitting $248.60. 17,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,633. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $177.27 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of -62.96 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.