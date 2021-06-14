$18.57 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) will report $18.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.48 million and the highest is $18.70 million. Aspen Group reported sales of $14.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full year sales of $67.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.24 million to $67.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $87.89 million, with estimates ranging from $87.17 million to $88.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.56 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 13.99%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ASPU shares. TheStreet cut Aspen Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the first quarter valued at $3,120,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Aspen Group by 62.9% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after buying an additional 393,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aspen Group by 322.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 311,111 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Group during the first quarter valued at $985,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Aspen Group by 36.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 482,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 129,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.86. 6,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.21 million, a P/E ratio of -15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.52. Aspen Group has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $13.16.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

