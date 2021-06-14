20,000 Shares in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Purchased by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APDN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 22,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APDN shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:APDN opened at $6.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.39. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $14.84.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 272.49% and a negative return on equity of 135.50%. The company had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied DNA Sciences Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

