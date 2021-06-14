2,081 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Bought by Capital Management Associates NY

Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.35.

The Boeing stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $245.96. The company had a trading volume of 256,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,681,321. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.36. The stock has a market cap of $143.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

