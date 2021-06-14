21,000 Shares in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Purchased by DCF Advisers LLC

DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lineage Cell Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.92.

NYSEAMERICAN LCTX traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $2.92. 30,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,748. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $3.13.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.52% and a negative net margin of 802.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

