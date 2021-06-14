2,537 Shares in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,176,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,547,000 after acquiring an additional 62,304 shares during the period. SRB Corp raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,674,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,466,000 after acquiring an additional 92,687 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,156,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFT opened at $80.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.47. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $87.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.28. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $221.91 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

