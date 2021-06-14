$27.96 Million in Sales Expected for HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) This Quarter

Analysts expect HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) to report sales of $27.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.06 million to $30.30 million. HEXO reported sales of $16.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEXO will report full year sales of $111.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $101.03 million to $119.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $172.97 million, with estimates ranging from $136.22 million to $207.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HEXO.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.14). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 190.88%. The business had revenue of $25.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.46 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins upped their target price on HEXO from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC upgraded HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

NYSE:HEXO opened at $6.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.34. HEXO has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in HEXO in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HEXO in the first quarter worth $260,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HEXO in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in HEXO during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in HEXO during the first quarter worth about $85,000. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

