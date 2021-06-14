2,850 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Purchased by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selway Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after purchasing an additional 75,581 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after buying an additional 21,261 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in CVS Health by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 85,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after buying an additional 24,995 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,433 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $22,075,000 after purchasing an additional 13,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE:CVS opened at $85.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $112.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 745,337 shares of company stock valued at $57,776,525 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.