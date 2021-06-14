$366.60 Million in Sales Expected for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will report $366.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $363.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $371.00 million. Steven Madden posted sales of $142.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 156.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHOO shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.91.

NASDAQ SHOO traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $44.15. 6,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,433. Steven Madden has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $44.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.75, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

In related news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,286.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $1,015,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,309,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,681 shares of company stock valued at $3,501,628. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

