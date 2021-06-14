3,800 Shares in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Bought by Euclidean Technologies Management LLC

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the 4th quarter worth about $660,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,029,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,047,000 after purchasing an additional 241,519 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,930,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,456,000 after purchasing an additional 239,713 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,665,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 193,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 132,306 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Atkore in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $320,755.24. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATKR stock traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $73.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,611. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.38.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. Atkore had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 67.44%. The business had revenue of $639.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

