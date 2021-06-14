3,922 Shares in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Bought by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 20.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,276,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,840,000 after acquiring an additional 383,794 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,452,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,665,000 after purchasing an additional 92,584 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,370,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,224,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,026,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,608,000 after purchasing an additional 76,510 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 710,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,151 shares during the period. 8.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE PHG opened at $56.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.68. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $44.24 and a twelve month high of $61.23.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
