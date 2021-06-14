3,922 Shares in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Bought by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 20.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,276,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,840,000 after acquiring an additional 383,794 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,452,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,665,000 after purchasing an additional 92,584 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,370,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,224,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,026,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,608,000 after purchasing an additional 76,510 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 710,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,151 shares during the period. 8.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PHG opened at $56.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.68. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $44.24 and a twelve month high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

