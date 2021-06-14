$522.58 Million in Sales Expected for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will report $522.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $556.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $502.62 million. Bruker posted sales of $424.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year sales of $2.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.10.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $108,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,450,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,377,616,000 after acquiring an additional 481,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,708,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,965,000 after acquiring an additional 465,924 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,694,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,487,000 after acquiring an additional 723,422 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,811,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,044,000 after acquiring an additional 131,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter worth about $119,404,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

BRKR traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.21. 14,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,913. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.83. Bruker has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $73.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

