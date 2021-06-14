$6.80 Million in Sales Expected for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) will post sales of $6.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.60 million. Norwegian Cruise Line reported sales of $16.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 59.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $701.90 million to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $6.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. FMR LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 53,190 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 671,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,077,000 after buying an additional 359,069 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth $1,550,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 695,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,676,000 after buying an additional 120,174 shares in the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCLH opened at $32.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.11.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

